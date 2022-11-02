Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo added a brand new program to keep kids learning this fall and winter.

The zoo introduced School's Out Safari discount. Guests will get one free child admission for children ages 3-11 years old when they buy one adult general admission ticket at the door.

Children 2 years old and younger don't need a ticket.

The zoo's goal is to provide the community with fun, safe and educational experiences during colder season.

The discount is only available on certain days:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 8
  • Wednesday, Nov. 23
  • Friday, Nov. 25
  • Dec. 19-23
  • Dec. 26-30
  • Monday, Jan. 2
  • Tuesday, Jan. 3
  • Monday, Jan. 16

The Louisville Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

To learn more about the School's Out Safari promotion, click here.

