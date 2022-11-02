LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo added a brand new program to keep kids learning this fall and winter.
The zoo introduced School's Out Safari discount. Guests will get one free child admission for children ages 3-11 years old when they buy one adult general admission ticket at the door.
Children 2 years old and younger don't need a ticket.
The zoo's goal is to provide the community with fun, safe and educational experiences during colder season.
The discount is only available on certain days:
- Tuesday, Nov. 8
- Wednesday, Nov. 23
- Friday, Nov. 25
- Dec. 19-23
- Dec. 26-30
- Monday, Jan. 2
- Tuesday, Jan. 3
- Monday, Jan. 16
The Louisville Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.
To learn more about the School's Out Safari promotion, click here.
Other stories about the Louisville Zoo:
- Louisville Zoo animals treated to pumpkins from Boo at the Zoo
- 2,000 Kosair Charities kids go trick-or-treating early at Louisville Zoo
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.