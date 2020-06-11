LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo reopens to members on Friday, but tickets have been hard to come by after its website crashed for a second day Thursday.
The site started having problems on Wednesday, and Zoo officials said they would keep it shut it down until 10 a.m. Thursday. But the problems continued.
"We have very dedicated members who love us, we love them, and so a lot of them got on the system at the same time," said the Zoo's assistant director Stephanie Moore. "It overwhelmed and crashed our system."
The Zoo says it's now trying a new method since the original web portal is still overloaded. Officials are now directing members to visit: https://louisvillezoo.org/membertickets to fill out a reservation request.
The Zoo will fulfill requests in the order they are received until tickets are sold out. If you make the cut, the Zoo will email you tickets within two days. Requests for tickets for Friday and Saturday will go out first thing, followed by the Sunday requests. Those tickets will be sent via email, and the Zoo plans to let everyone know when all requests have been filled.
"We're not going to be able to honor every single request that comes in, but we're working hard to try to get through those as quickly as we can and get as many of those out as possible," Moore said.
From June 12-25 the Zoo is only offering tickets to its members, and only supplying about 10% of them with tickets. Of the approximately 130,000 Louisville Zoo members, 12,700 will receive tickets. The number of tickets are limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.
As of Thursday afternoon, there had already been 3,000 requests for more than 11,000 tickets, a Zoo spokesperson told WDRB News.
"We sincerely apologize, we're really working hard to get a solution in place," Moore said. "We're really looking forward to welcoming everybody back."
The Zoo plans to open in a larger capacity to the general public on June 26.
