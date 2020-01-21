LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is offering people a way to help the wildlife and people affected by the Australia bushfires.
In partnership with the The Association of Zoos and Aquariums and Zoos Victoria in Australia, the Louisville Zoo has set up the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund on its website.
Although the fires aren't right by the zoo in Australia, veterinary teams have been sent to the fire areas to set up triage and critical care facilities.
"The care will continue for the long-term recovery, as surviving animals will likely have little to no food or shelter available to them in their native ranges," the zoo said in a news release.
The zoo said it already has contributed $1,000 from its conservation fund toward the bushfire fund.
"The updates the Louisville Zoo receives from our colleagues at Zoos Victoria in Australia and the AZA help ensure that our contribution is being made in the most effective way possible to make a positive impact during this unprecedented tragedy," the zoo said.
All donations made to the zoo's conservation fund are tax-deductible and 100% of the donations to Australia will be sent to Zoos Victoria.
