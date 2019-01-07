Louisville Zoo planning birthday celebration for Helen the gorilla and Qannik and polar bear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will host a celebration Saturday for two of its most popular guests.
Helen the gorilla is celebrating her 61st birthday at 10:30 a.m. at Gorilla Forest, and Qannik the polar bear is celebrating her 8th birthday at 11:30 a.m. in Glacier Run.
Helen, the great-great-grandmother of Kindi, who also lives at the Louisville Zoo, is the third-oldest gorilla in the world. Qannik was rescued from Alaska in 2011 after she was separated from her mother and sibling.
