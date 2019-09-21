LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flutter Fest was a spectacle at the Louisville Zoo, as 1,000 monarch butterflies were tagged and released for migration on Saturday.
The annual event coincides with the seasonal migration of monarch butterflies to central Mexico during the winter months.
Crowds took part in educational activities meant to celebrate pollinators, with some even joining in on the tagging process of the butterflies before they were set free during the annual monarch release.
Flutter Fest was part of the Louisville Zoo's Butterflies n' Blooms commemoration in partnership with Louisville's Idlewild Butterfly Farm.
