LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are now nearly back to normal at the Louisville Zoo, which announced Tuesday it is operating at full capacity.
Zoo members and guests can buy tickets in advance online or at admission windows on the day of their visits. Reservations are no longer required for members.
With Kentucky lifting most of its mask mandates on June 11, the zoo said in a news release it "is encouraging guests to follow the mask guidelines from the CDC and Governor Beshear in accordance with their personal health and vaccination status."
More areas of the zoo are also opening up, including the HerpAquarium and the Islands Pavilion, playgrounds and carousel. Camel rides have started up again, too.
The Splash Park is set to reopen Friday, June 18.
"The Zoo hopes to announce more information about other attractions, such as the Boma Petting Zoo, Wallaroo Walkabout, and daily animal demonstrations in the next several weeks," officials said in the news release.
The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (visitors can stay until 6 p.m.) until Sept. 19. For more information, click here to visit the zoo's official website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.