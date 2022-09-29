LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an extensive search, the Louisville Zoo managed to reunite a lost toy with its kids.
Earlier this week, the zoo posted images of "Bingo" on social media, a toy from the popular show "Bluey."
Bingo was able to hang out with some of the animals while waiting for someone to claim the toy.
When the little bugs on the wall come to rescue Bingo. BRB, we're just crying *happy tears* at the Zoo!🐞— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) September 29, 2022
Bingo has been reunited with Daisy and Stevie, and they're off to their next great adventure!
Thanks for helping to bring them back together! #WeAreLouZoo @OfficialBlueyTV pic.twitter.com/2WduW3hTXW
On Thursday, the zoo said "Bingo" was reunited with Daisy and Stevie.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.