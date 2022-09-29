Bingo reunited with owners.jfif

"Bingo" was reunited with original owners Daisy and Stevie. (Source: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an extensive search, the Louisville Zoo managed to reunite a lost toy with its kids.

Earlier this week, the zoo posted images of "Bingo" on social media, a toy from the popular show "Bluey."

Bingo was able to hang out with some of the animals while waiting for someone to claim the toy.

On Thursday, the zoo said "Bingo" was reunited with Daisy and Stevie.

