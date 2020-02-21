LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo said its baby elephant, "Fitz," now weighs 545 pounds.
An average weight for a newborn elephant is 200 to 300 pounds, so Fitz is progressing nicely since being born in August.
Fitz will be out and about in the yard on days when the weather permits from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Related Stories:
- Louisville Zoo reveals name of elephant calf
- Baby boomers: Louisville Zoo enjoying larger crowds since baby elephant's debut
- IMAGES | Big boy! Louisville Zoo debuts 1 month old baby elephant
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.