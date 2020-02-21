LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo said its baby elephant, "Fitz," now weighs 545 pounds.

An average weight for a newborn elephant is 200 to 300 pounds, so Fitz is progressing nicely since being born in August.

Fitz will be out and about in the yard on days when the weather permits from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

