LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not all Louisville residents are hating the frigid temperatures.
The Louisville Zoo tweeted a video of Qannik, the zoo's polar bear, in what the calls her "Polar Bear Vortex" habitat.
"This is how you spend a 7 degree day!" the tweet reads. "Sliding on your belly like Qannik."
Polar Bear Vortex. This is how you spend a 7 degree day! Sliding on your belly like Qannik. She positioned on her belly several times in several spaces at Glacier Run. #coldlove #cold #brr #polarbearlife #wearelouzoo #LouZoo50 pic.twitter.com/NZZgLmMDwi— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) January 30, 2019
Zoo officials say Qannik is loving the snow in her enclosure at Glacier Run.
The zoo was closed on Wednesday because of the extreme cold, but was back open again on Thursday.
