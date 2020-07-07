LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's still time to see the Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival at the Louisville Zoo.
The zoo has announced extended dates for the festival, which was popular for the two weeks it was able to be open in March before it was forced to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 2,000 lanterns are displayed in 65 larger-than-life scenes at the zoo. They're lit by more than 50,000 LED bulbs.
"We are delighted to be able to work with Tianyu Arts & Culture to extend the festival and allow more of our community the chance to see these beautifully illuminated lanterns and learn more about Asian culture," Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak said.
The festival will start up again on July 9 and run through Aug. 28.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the zoo. Tickets are $15.50 each for members, and $18.50 for non-members. Children two and under get in for free. There are also package options for families. The zoo says a $5 parking fee will be included when tickets are purchased. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Zoo officials say those who had purchased tickets before the festival was postponed will still be able to attend by showing their tickets at the ticket window any day during the festival's new dates.
Related Stories:
- Louisville Zoo officials hope to shore up finances by extending Asian Lantern Festival
- SNEAK PEEK: Louisville Zoo lights up for Asian Lantern Festival
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.