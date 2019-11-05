LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The Louisville Zoo's baby bongo calf is growing up in the blink of an eye.
The calf, named Groot, is about to turn 6 months old. Groot now has small horns and is growing bigger each day.
Groot was welcomed to the zoo family by mother, Isabelle, on May 16. Groot recently enjoyed playing with a pumpkin during his first Animal Pumpkin Smash.
Bongos are considered to be the largest species of forest antelope.
