LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said the Louisville Zoo will be closing "effective immediately" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The mayor announced the action in a conference call Monday evening as part of other actions, which include suspending inmate visitation.
The zoo said in a news release Monday evening that there have been no known cases of exposure to COVID-19 at the zoo, but the decision to close was "made to further support efforts to reduce the rapid spread of the virus and to protect the health and well-being of zoo staff and the community."
The animal care team and other essential personnel at the zoo will remain active, officials said. The zoo will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and will follow the guidance from federal, state and local leaders to determine when the zoo will reopen.
Zoo officials said anyone with a confirmed program, spring break camp, tour or event scheduled, including tickets to the Wild Lights Asian Lantern festival, will be contacted by the zoo for next steps. The zoo will provide updates as the situation develops on their website here.
Also during the conference call, Fischer said he had a virtual town hall with businesses Monday afternoon where employers including GE Appliances and Humana shared their practices.
The mayor said he remains concerned about the impact of the virus on the local business community, and he urged Louisvillians to continue to continue to shop at local businesses online and to order food from local restaurants for delivery and, where feasible, for carry-out.
Dr. Sarah Moyer said that COVID-19 cases continue to rise exponentially in Louisville and she expected that to continue for at least three weeks.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.