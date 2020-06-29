LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is opening back up to the public this weekend after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
General admission tickets are on sale through the zoo's website. Since June 12, only zoo members had been allowed to get tickets until now.
Hours after tickets went on sale to members, zoo officials said the site crashed due to "overwhelming demand."
The general public can book zoo visits for Saturday through July 31. Members and non-members are required to book tickets in advance for time slots.
Zoo officials are asking guests to follow a one-way route through the zoo that takes them past the new sloth exhibit and the zoo's elephant calf, Fitz. All indoor exhibits, rides and playgrounds remain closed.
Zoo officials said staff are cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas frequently.
