LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is bringing its first children's book to life.
The zoo is partnering with StageOne Family Theatre for "The Truth about Zoos: Annie's Awesome Adventures."
The book follows a young detective who is searching for the truth about zoos and visits the Louisville Zoo.
Guests can participate in the virtual event on the zoo's Facebook page this Friday at 3:30 p.m.
It will be livestreamed from the PNC's Cub House at Snow Leopard Pass.
Viewers will also hear from the book's author and take a tour of the zoo with with Annie herself.
