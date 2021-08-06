LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is celebrating a special birthday this weekend.
It's Fitz the elephant's 2nd birthday. He was born on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 and is only the second elephant born in the zoo's 50-year history.
The zoo says it will sing 'Happy Birthday' to its youngest elephant on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Guests can join in at the elephant exhibit for the celebration starting at 10:15 a.m.
Fitz's birthday isn't the only one being celebrated. The zoo is also celebrating Gremlin, the California sea lion, who turned 18 on Friday.
Gremlin's keeper gave him special ice treats. The zoo says Gremlin loves to swim and is quite the underwater acrobat.
