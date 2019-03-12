LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will be closed again Wednesday as engineers continue to investigate the sinkhole that opened up on the southern end of the property last week.
There's no word on whether officials pinpointed a specific cause for the sinkhole, which is nearly the size of a football field in an unused part of the zoo's property. Aerial footage shows a section of woods 60 yards wide and 90 yards long shifted and dropped several feet.
Emergency management officials said the sinkhole formed late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning last week. The sinkhole is over the very edge of the mined-out Louisville Mega Cavern, and some debris did fall in. However, officials said the affected portion of the cavern is isolated and not used.
No one was injured, and no buildings were damaged.
