LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will reopen Friday after being closed for nine days as engineers surveyed the sinkhole that opened on the property earlier this month.
The sinkhole, which was about 60 yards wide and 90 yards long, is in the southern part of the zoo that doesn't hold any animals or is open to any pedestrian traffic.
The zoo said in a news release Thursday that the remainder of the property doesn't appear to be affected by the sinkhole. Below is a report from engineers on the status of the sinkhole:
Officials haven't pinpointed a specific cause for the sinkhole. A barrier is being built 40 feet from the sinkhole to protect people from the area. Guards will watch the area until it is completed this week. That wall will remain in place until a permanent solution is configured.
Zoo officials plan to offer an update at 7:15 p.m. Watch it live below:
