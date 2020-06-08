LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will soon be open again.
The zoo announced plans Monday to begin reopening on Friday, June 12. The initial reopening phase will be for members only. The zoo will open for general admission ticket purchasers on Friday, June 26.
It will operate with a reduced capacity of 100 guests per hour.
"We are excited to reopen and offer families a healthy, socially distanced outdoor space to relax and reconnect with one another and wildlife," Zoo Director John Walczak said in a statement. "Our first priority continues to be the safety and health of our guests, staff and animals. Guests will notice staff wearing masks, disinfecting high-touch areas and sharing gentle reminders on social distancing. Thank you in advance for your patience while we work to navigate these uncharged waters and expand capacity once it is safer to do so."
Tickets will go on sale for members only on Wednesday, June 10. Tickets for general admission will go on sale on Saturday, June 20. Everyone, including members, must reserve tickets online at LousivilleZoo.org/tickets. No one will be admitted without a ticket.
"Members and guests will be asked to choose their date and hour of arrival," the news release states. "This will...help to reduce contact and manage guest capacity. Tickets will be valid for the assigned date and time only. In order to accommodate the most guests, the Zoo requests that members limit their visits to one per week during this initial phase.
The Zoo said on Facebook Friday that it has a plan in place, has taken precautions, trained staff, completed inspections and posted signs, including one that shows two people between a jumping lion and reads, "Social Distancing Protects the Pride! Stay an African lion's length (6 feet) apart."
Without usual ticket sales and with the cancellation of the Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival, the zoo's budget has taken a hit.
The Louisville Zoo has been closed to the public since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
