LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is revealing a new animal this week.
According to a news release, an endangered species is returning to the zoo for the first time since the 1970s. The newest resident will appear at the Glacier Run zone on Tuesday.
We're so excited to welcome back an endangered species that guests haven't seen in a few decades... can you guess what it is from this photo? Join us at the Zoo or on social media tomorrow, Tuesday, May 16, to see what it is! 👀 pic.twitter.com/NvKrr7J878— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) May 15, 2023
The zoo released a photo of what appears to be an animal's paw on social media, encouraging people to guess the animal.
The Louisville Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
