Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is revealing a new animal this week.

According to a news release, an endangered species is returning to the zoo for the first time since the 1970s. The newest resident will appear at the Glacier Run zone on Tuesday.

The zoo released a photo of what appears to be an animal's paw on social media, encouraging people to guess the animal.

The Louisville Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more about the Louisville Zoo, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags