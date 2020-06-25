LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo soon will hold a naming contest for a recently born female Saharan addax, a critically endangered light-colored antelope with long spiraling horns.
The addax was born May 8 and weighed 16 pounds at her neonatal exam on May 11. The calf’s mother, Patella, is 16; the father, Laird, is 7.
The zoo, a nonprofit organization, said in a news release that the calf was the 60th addax born in the zoo. The animals have been part of the zoo since it opened in 1969.
The addax lives in arid regions of Africa, within isolated pockets of the Sahara Desert, in groups of five to 15 animals led by a mature male, the zoo said.
“The International Union for Conservation of Nature cites the Saharan addax as critically endangered,” the zoo said. "In 2016, field researchers estimated that less than 100 individuals remain in the remnant wild."
