LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has welcomed a new cat.
Jingga, a Sumatran tiger, joins the Louisville Zoo from Topeka Zoo in Kansas. The 11-year-old female just finished her quarantine and is adjusting to the new zoo.
Her trainer said she seems to enjoy water a lot, so if zoo visitors see a tiger in the streams, it's likely her.
Jingga will be on exhibit in the Islands exhibit, which rotates with another tiger, orangutans, tapirs, siamangs and babirusa.
The zoo is open until 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the spring and summer.
