LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From movies and magazines, to comic books and apparel, LouisvilleCon is returning.
The convention brings everything a collector could dream of in the comic and pop culture world.
Tickets are on sale now for the second annual show, which will be held Saturday, April 9 at the Triple Crown Pavilion.
Last year, the event featured more than 125 vendors, many of them based in Louisville.
Some comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities will be on hand for the event.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Admission is $20, and children under 11 get in free. Parking is also free.
Related Stories:
- First LouisvilleCon held in Jeffersontown
- Explore Kentucky's best and truest comic con at LouisvilleCon
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.