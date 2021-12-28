Explore Kentucky's best and truest comic con at LouisvilleCon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From movies and magazines, to comic books and apparel, LouisvilleCon is returning.

The convention brings everything a collector could dream of in the comic and pop culture world.

Tickets are on sale now for the second annual show, which will be held Saturday, April 9 at the Triple Crown Pavilion.

Last year, the event featured more than 125 vendors, many of them based in Louisville.

Some comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities will be on hand for the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Admission is $20, and children under 11 get in free. Parking is also free.

