LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's going to take two or three years for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airport saw a record number of passengers in 2019, but then air travel fell off dramatically when the virus hit.
Since the low point in April, business has gradually increased, but airport officials said the vaccine will be a game-changer.
"A lot of people are using ZOOM technology that, frankly, none of us talked about in January and February," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Regional Airport Authority. "So I think that until we have 300 million vaccines out there, we're probably going to see a slow rebound. And even then, some people's habits have changed. So I think it's going to be a slow recovery."
The airport lost $29 million in passenger business in 2020, though some of that was offset by an increase in cargo traffic.
Mann said the airport hopes to at least break even in 2021.
