LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is making it easier to park.
The airport on Monday announced three new upgrades to its parking system. One of those being the Park Assist Parking Guidance System, which is in the garage near the passenger terminal.
The new system shows which spaces are available or occupied with color-coded lights. It also helps when you can't remember where you parked after your trip through the Park Assist app.
The airport says the Premier Parking Lot, previously the Credit Card Lot, now has 30% more spaces and a covered walkway.
SDF also has a new rewards program called SDF Rewards where flyers can earn points towards free parking. To enroll in the program, click here.
