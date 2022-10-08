LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday.
The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more.
It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the year.
"Today is a good reminder that there's so much to give in this world and we wanna give back and help our community give back to us," Animal Care Society Executive Director Megan Gonterman said.
To learn more about the shelter's mission, or to volunteer, click here.
