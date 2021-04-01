LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual "Give A Day" program is kicking off with a month of volunteer opportunities.
Mayor Greg Fischer started the program in 2011 by encouraging people to give one day of service to the community. It has since grown to an entire month.
The event helps celebrate National Volunteer Month and provides volunteers the opportunity to get involved in safe service projects.
"Supplies Over Seas" is one of the non-profits hoping to recruit volunteers.
"Whatever you do is such a tremendous help to the people locally and internationally. What you do is truly saving lives," said SOS volunteer coordinator Tonya Steyn.
Louisville set a world record in 2019 with 235,000 volunteers and acts of compassion.
If you are looking for volunteer opportunities, go to MyGiveADay.com. There are volunteer listings for help with donation drives, landscaping, gardening, spring cleaning and building buddy benches at a school.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.