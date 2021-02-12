LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Highlands is canceled for the second-straight year, but organizers still found a way for people to celebrate the holiday.
The "Blarney on Baxter" celebration begins Feb. 17 and ends March 13, according to a news release Friday from the Hibernian Cultural & Charitable Association, allowing people to punch a "passport" on their "Irish journey."
All you have to do is purchase a meal and beverage (or in the place of food, any $15 purchase) at any of the eligible restaurants. Once the passport is completed, members will receive a St. Patrick's Parade pint glass, while they last. All completed passports will be entered into a drawing for a "premium prize basket" at the end of the festival.
A list of participating restaurants hasn't been announced yet.
For more information and to download a passport when it becomes available, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.