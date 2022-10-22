LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Little ghosts and goblins were out and about in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood on Saturday, getting in the Halloween spirit.
The Beechmont Community Center hosted its annual Halloween Bash.
There was candy, dancing, a costume contest and a haunted tunnel.
The event was free and open to all ages with the help of Metro Parks and Recreation.
"We provide all sorts of activities throughout the area, throughout Louisville Metro," said Rebekah Kammeyer, director of the Beechmont Community Center. "This is just one of many community centers throughout Louisville Metro as well, but we just provide and make sure there is affordability and everyone is able to have access to recreation."
The Center hosts community events such as this once a season.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.