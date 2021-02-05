LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's budget is again in better shape than predicted, according to a news release.
A Metro Council committee learned that, halfway though the budget year, revenues are up 5.5 percent over what was projected, from $613 million to $647 million.
However, Daniel Frockt, the city's chief financial officer, cautions that these are estimates based on six months actual (July 1 to Dec. 31) and a six-month forecast.
"We feel confident about these projections, but there are caveats," he said. "The national economy lost jobs in December, and we still don't know the full cost of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness' work fighting COVID-19 public health, nor how much state and federal aid may come to the city and its residents."
The city is seeing better-than-expected corporate profits and payroll withholdings -- but that's thanks to federal COVID-19 aid to businesses.
Councilman Bill Hollander says the good news means the city can likely avoid budget cuts this year.
Frockt says the pandemic is still causing some uncertainty, admitting that any growth in Louisville's economy is less than what it would have been had there been no COVID-19 pandemic.
"Given uncertainties about the economic impact of COVID-19 when the FY21 budget was proposed, our growth estimates were appropriately conservative," he said.
He added that, while aggregate wages have generally remained steady, unemployment is up, pointing to "unevenness in income distribution."
He also said that a large portion of the projected additional funding is from net profits, which are mostly collected in the fourth quarter, "so these funds have not yet been realized."
Mayor Fischer is not expected to recommend that any of the expected additional funds be appropriated this fiscal year. He is scheduled to present his budget for the next fiscal year in April.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.