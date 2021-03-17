"We are excited to be able to offer financial support for artists to explore their artistic journey in concert with the community for helping us achieve our vision of a healthy Louisville where everyone and every community thrives," said T Gonzales, director of the Center for Health Equity.
Artists can submit proposals online by clicking here or mail proposals to Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness, Attn: Hollenbach & White, 400 E. Gray St. Louisville, Ky 40202.
The deadline to submit proposals is March 31.
