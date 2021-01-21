LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's chief health strategist is now urging residents to start getting tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.
"We have so much hope because the vaccine has arrived," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, in a statement. "But it will take months to get everyone vaccinated. In the meantime, COVID-19 is still very present in our community. We continue to see a high case count, cases in every ZIP code, and last week was our third highest week on record for cases and deaths."
"Getting tested helps catch cases early and isolating at home stops the chain of transmission and protects our friends and family from getting sick," she added.
Specifically, Dr. Moyer is asking you to get tested weekly if you are or have been:
- Going to work.
- Travelling.
- Shopping in grocery or retail stores.
- Eating at restaurants or bars.
- Going to in-person church services.
- Have children participating in sports.
- Attending any gatherings where mask wearing and social distancing are difficult.
- Exposed to someone who tested positive.
- Are having problems symptoms of COVID such as fatigue, headache, runny nose, cough or loss of taste or smell.
"I know testing is uncomfortable, but it only lasts for a moment," Dr. Moyer said, in a statement. "None of us want to spread the virus to our friends, family or community."
For information on testing sites, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.