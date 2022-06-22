LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who said it takes time to change issues with racism, retaliation and harassment in Louisville's parks department seems to have run out of it.
A spokesperson for the city confirmed to WDRB News that Keith Talley's last day as Chief of Community Building for the city is June 30.
Talley took on the cabinet position last October and inherited at least three years of unresolved complaints recently exposed in a WDRB investigation.
In a sit-down interview last week, Talley told WDRB News he was trying to change the culture in the parks department. He met with all parks employees and mandated department-wide equity training as part of that effort.
Talley is leaving the city to serve as the president and CEO of minority-lending nonprofit L-Homes.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has not yet announced Talley's replacement.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.