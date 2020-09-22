LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Contact tracers are calling more than 1,000 people every day in Louisville in an effort to keep people safe from the coronavirus, yet there are still hundreds of confirmed cases that are missing phone numbers.
Contact tracers say that delays the process.
According to Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, there's a slight increase in COVID-19 case numbers from last week, but the city is seeing a downward trend in the positivity rate.
As of Tuesday, Louisville remains in the "orange" status, meaning there are 10 to 25 positive cases per 100,000 people every day.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.