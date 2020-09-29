Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Louisville's COVID-19 cases were trending down. The city of Louisville's COVID-19 cases are actually trending upward. This story has been updated to reflect that.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health leaders in Louisville say the city's COVID-19 cases are trending up.
The city's rolling positivity rate has dropped slightly to 5.5%, and the average age of infected people is also trending lower. Younger people are less likely to have a severe illness, so that would explain a decrease in daily deaths from the virus in Louisville.
Karen Handmaker, a population health expert and former executive at IBM Watson Health, is helping the city work on COVID-19 contact tracing and follow-up.
"Largely, people report their contacts are household members, people they live with — family members and children — also close family friends, intimate partners," Handmaker said. "Family members they get together with are the second-most common way that people make contact with people with COVID."
The third-most likely place people contract the virus is at work.
Health officials remind people to wear masks and keep a social distance to help the number of cases decrease.
