LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID cases in Louisville have doubled in the past 10 days, according to the city's health department.
Even with the increase, officials with the health department emphasize that Jefferson County remains in the green, meaning transmission is low.
The latest numbers show that there were 431 cases in Louisville as of March 29, that's double the number of cases from two weeks ago.
Officials say it's a reminder that COVID is still around, and people should continue to take precautions to stop the spread so people don't get sick.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.