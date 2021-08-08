LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For many of the players in Louisville's Dirt Bowl tournament, there no place on Earth to play hoops like the iconic courts at Shawnee Park.
As the west Louisville basketball tradition goes, legends get praise and weak moves to the rim are publicly shamed.
"If a dunk is weak, I'm going to say it's a weak dunk," said Cornell Bradley, a Louisville Dirt Bowl announcer.
The summer-long games are back and the park is filled with people once again.
"Been ready, born ready,” said Dirt Bowl player Tony Butler of west Louisville. “We don't have to get ready down here."
Even the visiting teams were happy to see a crowd of regular spectators and tourists passing through the gates.
The court is a grand stage, as much as it is a business venture.
For eight years now, Sherrell Anderson has sold burgers and homemade seasonings to people from Fort Wayne, Ind. to the southside of Louisville. She feeds the sense that the place is the ultimate outdoor basketball barbecue.
"I always wanted to do it when I was younger,” Anderson said. “I started out here and it grew and now, I'm the main vendor."
It's at the Dirt Bowl that she developed an uncanny knack of brand building, even as the pandemic called for a one-year pause in the summer leagues.
Created by community activist Ben Watkins in 1969, the Dirt Bowl tournament aims to bring basketball and family-style picnics together.
A tradition that seems to hold true.
