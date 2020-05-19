LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing to shut down a busy downtown street in Louisville in order to replace a nearly 100-year-old bridge.
Part of East Broadway will shut down starting May 26, and it will remain closed for 90 days.
It is part of the KYTC Bridging Kentucky initiative to restore old and deteriorating bridges state-wide. Often, the condition of aging bridges will require weight restrictions that limit crossings by buses, emergency vehicles and commercial traffic. So the goal of the repair project is to improve safety and efficiency for drivers.
The bridge on US 150 in Louisville, known as East Broadway, was previously approved by legislators to be torn down and completely rebuilt. The project will cost $1,428,000.
It’s hard to tell while driving on East Broadway, but a section of the road is actually a bridge over the South Fork of Beargrass Creek. It runs parallel to the L&N train track bridge, which will not be impacted by this project.
Once the road closure is in place, drivers will be rerouted to use Baxter Avenue vie Barrett Avenue or East Chestnut Street. TARC will also have to alter a bus route because of the closure.
Louisville Paving and Construction was awarded the contract in February. With lighter traffic due to the pandemic, KYTC was able to move the start date up for the project.
“Our average daily traffic is 19,000 cars per day usually,” said Stephanie Caros, the public information officer for KYTC District 5. “Obviously, right now, things are a little different with the pandemic. And because schools are not in session in the traditional way, we were able to accelerate the timeline and move it up a little bit.
KYTC hopes drivers will have some patience for the temporary inconvenience.
“It’s a well-traveled bridge,” Caro said. “We know that this is definitely an area that is going to impact folks. But we ask for people to be safe on the road always, no matter what the traffic conditions might be.”
