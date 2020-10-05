LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville's East End tunnels will be closed overnight for a routine inspection next week.
A portion of the Gene Snyder Freeway, near Highway 42, will be closed during the inspection overnight on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, according to the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
Indiana State Road 265 south is planned to be closed at the Old Salem Road interchange on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.
The tunnels are expected to be closed each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Drivers are asked to reroute to Indiana by taking Interstate 71 south to Interstate 65 north. Drivers crossing into Kentucky are asked to use I-65.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.