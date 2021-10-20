LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's first and only Honor Flight of 2021 took off Wednesday morning from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The 80 veterans on the flight include: 15 WWII Veterans , 43 Korean War Veterans, and 22 Vietnam War Veterans.
Honor Flight Bluegrass took off just before 6 a.m. Wednesday and will land in Washington, D.C. a couple hours later. During the trip the veterans will visit the war memorials dedicated to their service.
The group will return at 10 p.m. Wednesday, and the public is invited to the airport to welcome them back. Masks are required inside the airport.
Honor Flight Bluegrass hasn't been able to fly veterans to Washington, D.C. in about two years because of COVID-19. During that time, 35 veterans have died, who were scheduled to be on a flight.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.