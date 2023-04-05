LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flea Off Market is returning for the season this weekend.
The flea market will be held for the next three weekends. Dates for the 2023 season include:
- April 8-9
- April 15
- April 22-23
- May 13
- June 10-11
- July: Closed
- August: Closed
- Sept. 16-17
- Oct. 21-22
- November: Closed
- Dec. 16-17: Holiday Market
People can keep up to date with the Flea Off Market and any potential cancellations due to weather on the event's Facebook page.
