LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flea Off Market is returning for the season this weekend.

The flea market will be held for the next three weekends. Dates for the 2023 season include:

  • April 8-9
  • April 15
  • April 22-23
  • May 13
  • June 10-11
  • July: Closed
  • August: Closed
  • Sept. 16-17
  • Oct. 21-22
  • November: Closed
  • Dec. 16-17: Holiday Market

People can keep up to date with the Flea Off Market and any potential cancellations due to weather on the event's Facebook page

