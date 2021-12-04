LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville sneakerheads are flipping Jordans, Yeezys and other shoes for hundreds to thousands.
Inspired by events like Sneaker Con, sneaker lovers came together Saturday to buy, sell and trade sneakers at Louisville's Got Sole second Expo. Vendors also sold clothes during the event.
Organizers say the event brings the unique sneaker culture to Louisville and beyond.
"I stay right across the bridge in Indiana, and I went to high school in Kentucky so it's just really important for us to give back to the local community," Tyler Foley, co-founder of Louisville's Got Sole said.
Louisville's Got Sole along with other organizers also hosted a toy drive and a sneaker giveaway during the event.
