LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people get ready to ring in the new year, the health department is getting ready to crack down on businesses that don't follow proper safety guidelines.
The Louisville Health Department says it has issued warnings to 13 businesses so far that announced events for New Year's Eve that would violate safety protocols.
Along with requiring face masks and social distancing the guidance also prohibits bar seating. Food and drinks cannot be served past 11 p.m. and indoor dining needs to be closed by midnight.
Capacity is also limited to 50 percent.
"We've taken that list of facilities we've identified and we've shared that with our partners at ABC as well as LMPD and we've made them aware so they will be able to check in on those facilities if issues come up," said Nick Hart, of Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness.
If you do celebrate the New Year with people outside of your normal household, the health department says you should quarantine and get tested in five days in case you were exposed.
