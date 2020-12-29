LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Public Health Department is worried some businesses are bending the rules to celebrate New Year's Eve.
The department's Environmental Health Team is on alert and currently going to bars and clubs to discuss any New Year's Eve plans.
"We have already seen some advertisements coming out from groups or bars that are planning to host celebrations," said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, interim director of the Metro Health Department. "A reminder that those facilities are not supposed to be serving after 11 (p.m.) or be open after 12 (a.m.)."
The department will enforce the statewide restrictions and said the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Division of Fire are available to help check on businesses over the holiday weekend.
Metro Health is also following up with recreational gyms and event centers that are hosting parties or sleepovers for kids.
Those are allowed but must follow the Healthy At Work guidelines in place for childcare facilities.
