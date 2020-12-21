LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are bracing for a rise in COVID-19 cases after the holidays -- and they're using text messages in an effort to reach people faster after they test positive.
The texts are from a toll-free number and say there is information the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness needs to discuss with the recipient. The texts urge the recipient to answer the health department's call, or not wait and go ahead call the department themselves.
The health department says it has had issues with people not answering their calls in the past, since the recipient often doesn't recognize the number. They hope the text will help alleviate the issue and also enable them to reach more people on a daily basis.
Officials say the new system will be extremely helpful after the holidays.
"I think there are going to be a lot more people that are going to unfortunately test positive, and therefore more people that they may have been in contact with in our community that we will need to call," said Karen Handmaker, executive leader for contact tracing. "This will help people to know that we are trying earnestly to reach them to help them. This is a big step forward."
Handmaker and other health experts are urging people to stay home for the holidays to help stop the spread of the virus.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, the city's chief health strategist, says if you still decide to travel, you should get tested before and after your trip.
The texts started going out Monday morning. The health department says the program is working, as it has already received calls from people.
