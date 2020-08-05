LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's health director said she's hopeful the state's mask mandate will continue.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, the medical director of Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness, made the comments at the Louisville Metro Board of Health meeting Wednesday morning.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered Kentucky residents to wear a mask or facial covering in public for 30 days, beginning on July 10.
Moyer said mask-wearing is helping slow the spread of the virus in the community. She reminded residents to continue to practice social distancing to and quarantine after traveling to hot spots.
"The goal, really, is if someone becomes a case, we just don't want to see that exponential increase and spread happening," Moyer said. "So if you do have a case in your workplace, that's the only one, and it doesn't spread. If you do have a case in your day care, it's the only one, and it doesn't spread. If you have one in school, that's the only one, and it doesn't spread. That's our goal."
The board also discussed the concept of racism being a public health emergency. Board members are scheduled to tale part in training on how they can address systemic racism and educate the public about its dangers. That training is expected to take place in September.
