LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's VA Hospital will start vaccinating veterans against the virus next week.
The Robley Rex VA Medical Center says veterans who are high-risk will be the first ones eligible for the shot.
Starting Sunday, Jan. 3, the staff will vaccinate veterans enrolled at the hospital older than 85, and veterans who live in group facilities.
Teams will reach out to those who are eligible. Sign-ups are not necessary.
The VA hospital will use the Moderna vaccine.
