LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's semi-annual Labor Day Hike, Bike, and Paddle was just a hike and bike this time around.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced last Wednesday that the "Paddle" component of his annual Labor Day "Hike, Bike and Paddle" event has been canceled this year, due to dangerous conditions on the Ohio River caused by Hurricane Ida.
The hiking and biking took place as planned, but at a new location: the Community Boat House at 1325 River Road.
Yoga and Zumba started at 8 a.m., with participants adhering to social distancing guidelines. The bikers got started at 9 a.m. The Tai Chi component of Hike, Bike and Paddle also had to be canceled because of social distancing concerns for that activity.
Hundreds of people showed up at the community boathouse for the event Labor Day morning. One man from Scottsburg, Indiana, has attended the event four years in a row. This year, he brought his grandson to enjoy the beautiful weather. Jeff Mills says it's important for them to do things together, and this was the perfect event to do that.
"I mean, I think this is great," Mills said. "I've done the paddle and the biking, and every chance I get, I'll come and do it. It's awesome."
Participants were asked to bring their own water, because water stations weren't available. This is the 17th year for the semi-annual event that's normally held over the Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends.
