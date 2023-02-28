LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the 13th consecutive year, Greater Louisville home sales have declined, but sale prices and inventory are growing.
According to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors, total home sales - single-family, condominiums and townhomes - decreased from 1123 in January 2022 to 844 in January 2023. That is a 24.8% decrease.
"Despite declining home sales, there continues to be more demand than supply in the Greater Louisville real estate market, resulting in rising home prices," GLAR President Kimberly Sickles said in a news release. "Unlike more expensive regions that are experiencing price declines, Louisville offers more affordability and lower prices."
However, despite total home sales declining, average home sales prices have increased due to high demand and the lack of inventory.
In January 2023, the median home sale price was up to $230,000 compared to $225,000 in January 2022, which is a 2.2% increase. The average home sales price also increased this year, from $273,061 in January 2022 to $275,958 this year.
According to the GLAR, housing inventory increased in January 2023 by 32.3% or 1,959 homes to 1,481 homes in January 2022. Even with this increase, the Greater Louisville area is still suffering from a lack of supply. The GLAR said in a news release that typical real estate market has six to nine months of supply, but in January 2023, supply was "extremely low" at 1.4 months of supply.
Even though total home sales have declined, the homes that are on the market are selling quickly, and often for a higher asking price. For example, the average days on the market was 51 days in January 2023, a 41.7% increase from January 2022.
