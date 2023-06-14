LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many travelers are experiencing long, winding lines at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport this summer.
Officials stress that getting to the airport early is the best way for travelers to ensure that they don't miss their flights.
Dan Mann with the airport said anyone coming during the morning rush should arrive two-and-a-half hours early. And some have had trouble finding a parking spot, so he suggests using a valet or the newly opened remote lot.
Mann added that 2023 is forecasted to be the busiest travel season nationwide, and that certainly appears to be the case for Louisville's airport.
"We have not had this level of demand, but we're up 22% over last year," he said. "We're up 15% over our record-setting year in 2019. All the airlines (have) double-digit increases, so we are just seeing a lot more travel than we ever have before."
Louisville's airport is also working to expand its TSA checkpoints.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.