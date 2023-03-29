LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring breakers are expected to break some record travel numbers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Louisville airport officials said the lines shouldn't be too long, but be prepared for some record numbers. More than 30,000 travelers are expected to pass through the airport, including one family who said they're checking off their travel list this spring break by traveling to Ireland.
"We decided with COVID, because we like to prioritize travel, we were going to save up," said Rachel Beck, of Louisville. "And once COVID was over, we were going to start checking off our list. And so this was on the list, and we don't want to wait. We want to do it."
The pent-up desire to travel is one reason airport leaders said travel numbers keep climbing.
Post-pandemic travel is surging.
Louisville's airport expects this Spring Break, they'll break a new travel record. They're expecting 15% more travelers than in 2019, which was the airport's biggest year.
Even with those big numbers, airport leaders said they're prepared to handle the influx.
Anthony Gilmer of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said since the pandemic, the airport has invested in new parking options, staffing and concessions. He said the airport has also found ways to expedite security checkpoints.
He also offered some tips to speed up the process:
- Check-in online at home before coming to the airport.
- Arrive at the airport two hours before your flight.
- Review your airline's rules about baggage.
- Prepare the entire family for a potential delay by charging your devices and bringing snacks.
For now, the airport says things are moving smoothly.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.